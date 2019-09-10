Silent Hills P.T. Demo Reveals Disturbing New Secret

It has now been over 5 years now since the Silent Hills P.T. demo was released on the PS4. This was, of course, relatively shortly followed by the acrimonious split at Konami with Hideo Kojima and, by proxy, the cancellation of the game and removal of the demo.

That didn’t, however, stop the hype that people had for this game or, more accurately, what it may have potentially been. It has already led to various people recreating it albeit, often with Konami issuing the C&D hammer on many of the projects.

Following a post on Twitter, however, Lance McDonald has found that despite the demo being 5-years old now, it still holds more than a few disturbing secrets!

She actually attaches to the player's back as soon as you get the flashlight, here, I demonstrate how you can see some strange shadows. I then lock the camera in place and walk forward, showing how she's always there… following you… pic.twitter.com/zarhwjNmZz — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) 9 September 2019

Silent Hills P.T. – Lisa Was Always Following You…

In the Twitter video above, having hacked the camera it was found that after you collect the flashlight ‘Lisa’ is perpetually stalking you from that point onwards.

You do, of course, see her during key moments in the demo. Until this point, however, it was certainly not known that she was literally behind you for practically the entire time.

What Do We Think?

The Silent Hills P.T. demo was already pretty disturbing. This, however, takes it to a whole new level! I mean, I’m not so sure I’d have been happy knowing this while I was playing it. Quite frankly, knowing it now, I’m pretty sure I don’t even want to touch this demo again!

It does, however, make you more than a little curious to know whether this demo has any more disturbing secrets we haven’t found yet! I guess we’ll have to wait and see!

What do you think? Did you play the Silent Hills P.T. demo? – Let us know in the comments!