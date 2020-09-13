Sony Confirms PS5 Event With Price & Release Date Likely

With Microsoft confirming the release date and price for its Xbox Series X (and S) console earlier this week, all eyes have since turned towards Sony to see when they would be telling us the same regarding their highly anticipated PS5. Well, following an official announcement via their Twitter account, if you’re anxious to know how much the PS5 is going to cost you and when it’s due to hit retailers shelves, the good news is that we should know the answer to both of those questions this Wednesday!

PS5 – Release Date & Price

Confirming the launch of a ‘digital showcase’ on September the 16th at 1 pm PDT (9 PM BST) while it isn’t entirely certain what Sony will be showing us in their 40-minute long presentation, it is expected to be capped off with formal and final confirmation of the consoles release date and price.

With the Xbox Series X set to release on November 10th for $499, it seems likely that Sony will be aiming for something pretty similar, but at this point, your guess is as good as ours!

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

What Do We Think?

We have recently heard rumors that although Sony was initially planning to charge (comparatively) more for their PS5 console, the recent confirmation of price for the Xbox Series X may have semi-forced them to drop it down to match it. With the formal event set to be held this Wednesday, however, we only have a few days to go before we find out for certain!

What do you think? Care to make any predictions for the price and release date? – Let us know in the comments!