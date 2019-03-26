Sony Has Sold 4.2 Million PlayStation VR Headsets So Far

After Less than 3 Years Since Launch

Just 7 months ago, Sony celebrated a remarkable milestone with their PlayStation VR. It had crossed over 3 million units sold and judging by the sales figures, it is not slowing down anytime soon. In fact, according to the company, they have now sold over 4.2 million PlayStation VR headsets since launch.

PlayStation VR: The Next Wave of Games Coming in Spring and Summer 2019 https://t.co/b0BRceHR3D — Shuhei Yoshida (@yosp) March 26, 2019

It certainly helps that PlayStation released an updated model last year. Moreover, dropping the price two years ago helped carry the momentum as well.

A VR gaming platform is of course, can only worthwhile if there are games available. Which is why Sony is also announcing 25 new PSVR games coming within the next few months

What New PlayStation VR Games are Coming?

From now until early summer 2019, a slew of titles are arriving on the platform.

One is Skyworld from Vertigo Games, which puts players at the helm of a kingdom at war. They will be able to command forces and wage war against other friends online. This is available starting today, March 26, 2019.

Next month, Outerloop Games’ Falcon Age will take flight. This is a first-person, single-player action adventure that will also have a non-VR release.

In May, Clap Hanz and Japan Studio presents Everybody’s Golf VR. The popular golf game is finally in VR. This provides some new advantages to gameplay such as being able to see the uneven terrain, read wind direction, and experience the nature of the golf course all with their own eyes.

This is just a small sampling as there are a total of 25 games coming. For more information and details about these titles, read the latest PlayStation VR blog post.