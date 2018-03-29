Spec Ops: The Line Free from Humble Bundle Until March 31

Get Spec Ops: The Line for FREE to Keep

After giving away F1 2015, and The Darkness II a few days ago, Humble Bundle is capping the month of March with another free game. This time it is 2K Games’ Spec Ops: The Line available for free. The story-rich 3rd person shooter game originally came out in 2012. It is usually available for $29.99 USD but for 48 hours, gamers can get a Steam key via the Humble Store. Obviously, it requires a Steam account to redeem. Otherwise, it does not need any credit card to claim. Simply register with a valid e-mail via Humble Bundle and add the game to the cart. As long as it is within the promo period, the game is completely free.

Keep in mind that Humble Bundle only has a limited amount of keys and time for this promo. Users have 48 hours since the publishing of this article to claim. More specifically, until March 31, 5:00 PM BST.

Click here to claim your free Spec Ops: The Line Steam key before the time is up.

Can My System Run This Game?

Considering it came out in 2012, odds are you can. Just in case you have a very old or low-spec system though, here are the official system requirements.

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows XP SP3

Windows XP SP3 Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo @ 2Ghz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 equivalent

Intel Core 2 Duo @ 2Ghz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 equivalent Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Hard Disk Space: 6 GB free

6 GB free Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce 8600 / ATI Radeon HD 2600XT (256 MB memory)

NVIDIA GeForce 8600 / ATI Radeon HD 2600XT (256 MB memory) DirectX®: 9.0

9.0 Sound: DirectX Compatible

DirectX Compatible Additional: Initial installation requires one-time internet connection for Steam authentication; software installations required (included with the game) include: STEAM Client, Microsoft Direct X, Visual C++ 2008 Redistributable, Visual C++ 2005 SP1 Redistributable Compatible.

Recommended System Requirements