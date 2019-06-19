Steelseries Arctis 9X Xbox One Wireless Gaming Headset Review

Steelseries Arctis 9X

We’re big fans of Steelseries here at eTeknix, and with good reason. They’ve had some of the best gaming mice, headsets, keyboards and more on the market for many years now. The recently refreshed Arctis range of headsets continues to impress. Especially so with the Arctis 7 wireless headset. So a little more expensive, and promising some nice connectivity features for the Xbox One, how doe the Arctis 9X compare? Well, that’s what I’m here to find out!

At around £200, it sits above the Arctis 7 Wireless, but below their flagship Arctis Pro Wireless Hi-Res Audio headset that’s £299.99, and Arctis Pro GameDAC model which is £249.99. I’m not expecting it to topple the big dogs of the range, but at £200, it’s still got to put up some strong performance to command that price against their already fantastic premium headset products.

Features

All the other wireless headsets in their range use a base unit or dongle. The 9X, however, pairs directly to the Xbox much like your controller does. No doubt, licencing that tech from Microsoft has part of the premium price tag covered. It can also pair with other devices over Bluetooth, allowing you to throw your mobile device into the mix. Compared to the Arctis 7, the microphone is also also upgraded, as is the new long-life battery.

Integrated Xbox Wireless means no cables or dongle required – connects just like a controller

Simultaneous Bluetooth lets you mix in audio from another device while connected to the Xbox or use the headset when on the go

ClearCast noise cancelling microphone for natural sounding clarity, Discord certified

The signature soundscape of Arctis emphasizes subtle, yet critical sounds to give you an audio advantage

Best-in-class 20 hour battery life

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Steelseries product page here.

What Steelseries Had to Say

“From the makers of the most award-winning headset line in gaming history, the Arctis 9X combines the convenience of integrated Xbox Wireless with simultaneous Bluetooth audio for true wireless everywhere. With the noise-cancelling ClearCast bidirectional microphone and stunningly detailed Arctis sound, the Arctis 9X is the premier wireless headset for Xbox gamers.” – Steelseries



What’s in the Box?

The box is actually a slipcover over a much more robust inner box. The thing is pretty tough and should survive more than a few knocks and bumps from your friendly local courier.

The headset it’s self comes with protective plastic over sensitive areas, and is generally well packaged.

There’s really one two items, the headset, and the USB charging cable. It doesn’t need a dongle, so it’s just ready to pair and play with your Xbox; nice and easy. Obviously, the USB cable if for charging the built-in battery pack.