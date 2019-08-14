Super Mario Odyssey Is Beaten Blindfolded!

Since the release of Super Mario Odyssey, it has quickly become one of the most popular games in the speedrunning community. How popular I hear you ask? Well, at the time of writing, the majority of records have been able to complete the game in less than 55-minutes. A very impressive time. Particularly considering how long it took me to finish the game!

Following a post on Twitch channel Katun24, however, an any% speedrun has just been completed in under 5 hours 30 minutes. While this, comparatively, might not sound too impressive, there is an important factor in this specific run. It was done while the gamer was blindfolded.

Super Mario Odyssey Beaten Blindfolded

Now, as you might expect, doing a blindfolded run of any game isn’t easy. It is, however, a growing subcategory for speedrunning that is gaining more and more popularity. A good example of this would be the turbo tunnel in Battletoads (completed by TMR who we interviewed here). In addition, there is also a blindfolded run of Outlast.

When you consider a game that has complex 3D mechanics, however, you might have thought that doing this in Super Mario Odyssey would be impossible. As the video above, however, shows, it can be done, but not without a lot of trial, error and a bloody good memory.

What Do We Think?

As amazingly impressive as it sounds (completing this game, blindfolded, in under 5 hours 30 minutes) we fully expect to see this record drop further in the coming years. As masochistic as it sounds, blindfolded speedrunning is getting hugely popular. Like really popular! As such, as muscle memory improves, surely a sub-5-hour time will be achieved within the next 6 months.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the run? Did you ever play Super Mario Odyssey? How long did it take you to complete it? – Let us know in the comments!