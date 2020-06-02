Take-Two CEO Says Google Overpromised with the Stadia

Releasing late last year, while no official figures have yet been revealed, it seems pretty clear that the Google Stadia hasn’t been doing particularly well with consumers. With Microsoft accusing the Stadia 6 months prior to its launch of lacking the content to compete, it certainly does seem to be a pretty accurate summary of the system today with its rather limited (albeit slowly growing) library of games.

In a report via TechSpot, however, Take-Two Interactive’s CEO has given a pretty stinging summary of the system stating that Google ‘overpromised’ on what the Stadia would deliver!

Google Stadia

Speaking at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has given a pretty blunt assessment on what he thinks about the state of the Google Stadia, and, put simply, he doesn’t sound too impressed!

“The launch of Stadia has been slow. I think there was some overpromising on what the technology could deliver and some consumer disappointment as a result. The belief that streaming was going to be transformative was based on a view that there were loads of people who really had an interest in interactive entertainment, really wanted to pay for it, but just didn’t want to have a console. I’m not sure that turned out to be the case”

What Do We Think?

While the Google Stadia still has every possibility of succeeding, time is desperately starting to run out. Particularly with the launch of the Xbox Series X and PS5 just around the corner which, while not necessarily stealing sales, will undoubtedly grab a lot more of the media attention.

With the platform currently offering a 2-month free trial of its ‘pro’ subscription service, however, if you do want to see what the Google Stadia is all about, you can check the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!