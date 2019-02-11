New Terminator Film Name is Officially Revealed

Terminator Reboot!

The Terminator franchise has certainly seen more than a few ups and (mostly) downs since the excellent Judgment Day was released in 1991. In late 2017, however, it first came to our attention that a brand new re-boot was currently in the works. A film that would essentially ignore everything that came after Terminator 2 and would act as a direct third film. Remember how the most recent Halloween film ignored everything after the original? This is basically the same.

We also learned that both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton were set to reprise their roles. Better still, James Cameron would be producing! All in all, the right boxes were getting ticked here!

One Mystery Remains

With the film set to release on July 26th 2019, there was, quite simply, just one mystery remaining. Namely, what would the film be called. Well, in a report via IGN, we finally have our answer. It will be ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’. That sounds rather ominous. Any way you look at it, it seems that Arnie incinerating himself at the end of T2 didn’t have the desired effect on the future.

What Do We Think?

As above, everything after the release of Terminator 2 has largely been ok or pretty bad. We are, however, somewhat cautiously optimistic over this re-boot. There is plenty of opportunities for them to get this wrong, but all the news we’re hearing and seeing is (so far) very positive. It may have taken over 25 years, but we might finally have our true Terminator 3!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this film? Do you have any concerns about it? Should the franchise just be left alone? – Let us know in the comments!