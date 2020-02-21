TerraMaster OS (TOS) 4.1 Software Introduction

TerraMaster might not be as well-known as some of the other NAS brands, but they’re surely doing what they can to change that. They deliver quality devices and continue to improve on their software too. Today, we’re looking at version 4.1.x which means that it’s time for another software article.

In the past, we’ve already had a look at TOS 3.x and TOS 4.0 which you can check out too if you’d like to. While they aren’t relevant as such anymore, they do show how things have progressed.

This article should be considered as part of TerraMaster NAS reviews done on this site. Instead of using a lot of time describing the same features in every review, we’ve split the software part into its own article. That saves us some time which we can put into fresh and exciting articles and reviews.

TerraMaster Operating System (TOS)

TerraMaster hasn’t been a NAS player as long as some other brands, but their OS shines with great features nonetheless. The OS works the same way that you are used to it from your PC with a desktop, icons, and a taskbar. You get all the user and sharing options you could want with cross-platform sharing to almost any system. There’s a simple mobile companion app as a bonus. It will allow you to sync your photos from your mobile to your NAS. It will also allow you to browse the files on the server.

Local connections are easy, but so are remote connections. TOS supports TerraMaster’s own TNAS.Online DDNS service as well as noip.org and dyndns.com. With either of the services, you get a memorable link to your NAS, which you then can use to get access to your server no matter where you are.

Easy to Use, and for Everyone

One advantage of a NAS is the easy management and control of things. In fact, it is the underlying idea behind this type of devices. Even novice users who are new to the entire area of NAS devices will be able to utilise these devices. You don’t need a degree in computer science or years of experience to use TOS. If you can read what’s on the screen, you can do it. That’s not a lot, which makes it is open to almost anyone. There’s also a help system built into the OS for when you need a little more information.

The OS isn’t just easy to use, there’s also something for everyone. Data security is an important factor, whether you run your NAS for business reasons or when it’s just as centralised storage for your memories and media files. And you get that.

Business users will enjoy functions such as the webserver, version control, mail server, SQL database, WordPress plugin. And those are just some of the options. Everyone can enjoy the Transmission download server while the ClamAV antivirus app can help protect you from malicious files. Synchronisation with cloud options, such as Dropbox and ElephantDrive, are no problem either.

However, we must admit that a core function, performed by most NAS devices, is the multimedia functions. Even if they don’t have direct outputs for audio or video, they can stream to almost any device. Mobile devices, computers, TVs, and other smart devices can easily access all your media files stored on your TerraMaster NAS.

New in TerraMaster OS Version 4.1

Besides fixes and optimisations, there are some new functions in this version too.

New features offered in TOS 4.1 include the functionality of a Network UPS and USB UPS. With Network UPS, users with multiple NAS devices from TerraMaster on the LAN can use one UPS to provide service simultaneously. Additionally, connecting USB UPS can safeguard against data loss in the event of power failure. It ensures that the system enters safe mode, places a block on all further services, and unmounts existing data volumes.

A range of flexible cloud solutions have been packaged by TerraMaster into the TOS 4.1 update. Cloud Sync allows users to synchronize files stored using OneDrive, Google Drive, and Dropbox with their NAS device, while Cloud Sync offers efficient data usage and automated data redundancy via 2-way synchronization between various NAS servers.

As an add-on package, users can turn their NAS into a virtual private network (VPN) server. This allows TOS 4.1 users to access resources shared on TerraMaster’sNAS devices on the local area network over the Internet. Additionally, LDAP Server (previously known as Directory Server) turns the NAS device into an account management hub, facilitating the central provision of authentication services to all connected client accounts.

Business-level TerraMaster NAS servers can provide iSCSI services with the new iSCSI Target application, offered in TOS 4.1. As a result, a NAS device running the operating system can be conveniently used as a dedicated storage server that provides iSCSI target storage. In the most recent version of the application, the stability and usability of the user’s networked storage environment have been improved. TOS 4.1 also offers an efficient RAID expansion enclosure, benefitting from efficiency and simplicity due to centralized management.