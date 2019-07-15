The Best Tech Deals Available on Amazon Prime Day 2019 (UK)
Ron Perillo / 58 mins ago
Prime Day is here, the biggest sales event at Amazon. This time, it is now extended into a 48-hour event, featuring hundreds of heavily discounted items. As a tech enthusiast, this is also a good time to hunt for deals besides Black Friday. This year Prime Day starts at 12:01 AM on Monday July 15th, and the discounts will run until 11: 59 PM on Tuesday July 16th.
Keep in mind that these are local only to Amazon UK, as Amazon US and other Amazon territories have their own individual discounts and sale prices.
Which Amazon Products Have Discounts?
Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is currently available for £49.99, down from £79.99 (38%) discount. This is essentially an Alexa smart speaker with a 5.5” smart display. For only £10 more, you can aslo opt for the the Echo Show 5 with Neos Smart Cam Bundle.
If you prefer a simple Alexa add-on, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is down to only £22.00 from £49.00 (56% off). I have several of these device myself and from experience, has a superior speakers than the comparable Google Home Mini, despite the size.
Meanwhile, the regular sized Echo (2nd Gen) is only £54.99 from £89.99 (39% discount). You can also opt for the large Echo Plus (2nd Gen) now down to only £ 99.99. The best part is that this comes with an optional free Smart Bulb at that price (or you can also opt out). The regular price is £139.99 and with bundle is regularly £154.99.
What Other Prime Day Tech Deals are Available?
Here’s the rest of Amazon devices on sale (updated regularly):
Tablets/e-Readers
- All-new Fire 7 Tablet 16GB – Now £29.99 down from £49.99 (40% off)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet 16GB – Now £44.99 down from £74.99 (44% off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet 32GB – Now £94.99 down from £139.99 (37% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite 6″ 8GB Waterproof e-Reader – Now £79.99 down from £119.99 (33% off)
Television/Media
- Toshiba 43U5863DB 43-Inch Smart 4K Ultra-HD TV (2018 Model) – Now £264.00 down from £369.00 (28% off)
- Toshiba 43UL5A63DB 43-Inch Smart 4K Ultra-HD TV (2019 model) – Now £299.00 down from £349.00 (15% off)
- Sony Bravia KDL32WE613BU 32-Inch HDR Smart TV – Now £199.00 down from £349.00 (43% off).
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – Now £19.99 down from £39.99 (50% off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote – Now £24.99 down from £49.99 (50% off)
- Toshiba 55UL5A63DB 55-Inch Smart 4K Ultra-HD TV (2019 model) – Now £399.00 down from £479.00 (17% off)
Soundbars
- Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar System – Now £159.00 down from £199.00 (20% off)
- Sony HT-SF150 2ch Single Soundbar with Bluetooth and S-Force Front Surround – Now £74.00 down from £150.00 (51% off)
- Yamaha YAS105BLB Soundbar with Dual Built-in Subwoofers – Now £159.00 down from £189.00 (16% off)
- LG SK1D All-in-One 100W Soundbar – Now £44.99 down from £99.99 (55% off)
- LG SJ3 Soundbar – Now £79.99 down from £199.99 (60% off)
Are Video Games Also On Sale?
Game Consoles/Controllers
- Sony PlayStation Classic Console – Now £15.99 down from £41.60 (62% off)
- Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 console + Official Xbox One Chat Headset + Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (or Mortal Kombat 11 + The Division 2) – Now £199.99 down from £334.99 (40% off)
- Xbox One Digital Console + Official Xbox Wireless Controller – White + FIFA 19 (or 3 Months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) – Now £169.99 down from £297.99.
- Black PS4 Pro 1TB + Extra Dual Shock 4 controller – Now £299.99 Down from £393.99 (24% off)
- White PS4 Pro 1TB + Extra Dual Shock 4 controller – Now £299.99 Down from £392.65 (24% off)
- Sony PlayStation 4 500GB PS Hits Bundle (Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, Last of Us Remastered) – Now £219.99 down from £299.99 (27% off).
- Sony PlayStation 4 500GB Bundle (Red Dead Redemption 2 or FIFA 19) – Now £219.99 down from £249.99 (12% off).
What About Discounts on PC Hardware?
Storage
- 11% up to 66% off discount on various SanDisk SD/microSDXC storage products.
- Samsung 970 EVO 1TB V-NAND NVMe M.2 SSD – Now £129.99 down from £273.99 (53% off)
- Samsung 860 EVO 1TB V-NAND SATA 2.5″ SSD – Now £99.99 down from £263.99 (62% off).
- Western Digital WDS500G2B0A WD Blue 500GB SATA 2.5″ SSD – Now £51.99 down from £127.97 (59% off)
Graphics Card
- ASUS DUAL GeForce RTX 2080 OC Edition – Now £619.99 down from £889.99 (30% off)
- ASUS DUAL GeForce RTX 2060 OC Edition – Now £329.99 down from £459.99 (28% off)
Are There Any Prime Day Sales on Notebooks?
Notebooks and Laptops
- ASUS TUF FX505GM-AL279T 15.6″ (i7-8750H, GTX 1060 6GB, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD) – Now £779.99 down from £1299.99 (40% off)
- HUAWEI mateBook 13″ (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Now £679.99 down from £899.99 (24% off)
- HUAWEI MateBook D 15.6″ (Core i3-8130U, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD) – Now £399.99 down from £659.99 (39% off)
- Razer Blade 15 (i7-8750H, 16GB DDR4, GTX 1060, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD) – Now £1,154.99 down from £1,449.99 (20% off)
- Acer Nitro 5 AN515-52 (i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe, GTX 1060, 1080p 144Hz) – Now £799.99 down from £1099.99 (27% off)
- ASUS K505ZA 15.6″ (AMD R3-2200U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Now £319.99 down from £499.99 (36% off)
- ASUS VivoBook Slim S330FA 13.3″ (i7-8565, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM) – Now £699.99 down from £999.99 (30% off)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3″ with Platinum Signature Type Cover (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) – Now £749.99 down from £1029.99 (27% off)
Can I Get Discounts Even as a Non-Prime Member?
Amazon will be adding flash deals regularly in between now and the end of the sales event, so keep an eye out. Keep in mind that most of these deals require a Prime membership. Just in case you do not have one, they also offer a 30-day trial which qualifies you for the discounts temporarily.
Check out the Prime Day sales page for the full list of available items currently.