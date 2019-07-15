The Best Tech Deals Available on Amazon Prime Day 2019 (UK)

Prime Day is here, the biggest sales event at Amazon. This time, it is now extended into a 48-hour event, featuring hundreds of heavily discounted items. As a tech enthusiast, this is also a good time to hunt for deals besides Black Friday. This year Prime Day starts at 12:01 AM on Monday July 15th, and the discounts will run until 11: 59 PM on Tuesday July 16th.

Keep in mind that these are local only to Amazon UK, as Amazon US and other Amazon territories have their own individual discounts and sale prices.

Which Amazon Products Have Discounts?

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is currently available for £49.99, down from £79.99 (38%) discount. This is essentially an Alexa smart speaker with a 5.5” smart display. For only £10 more, you can aslo opt for the the Echo Show 5 with Neos Smart Cam Bundle.

If you prefer a simple Alexa add-on, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is down to only £22.00 from £49.00 (56% off). I have several of these device myself and from experience, has a superior speakers than the comparable Google Home Mini, despite the size.

Meanwhile, the regular sized Echo (2nd Gen) is only £54.99 from £89.99 (39% discount). You can also opt for the large Echo Plus (2nd Gen) now down to only £ 99.99. The best part is that this comes with an optional free Smart Bulb at that price (or you can also opt out). The regular price is £139.99 and with bundle is regularly £154.99.

What Other Prime Day Tech Deals are Available?

Here’s the rest of Amazon devices on sale (updated regularly):

Tablets/e-Readers

Television/Media

Soundbars

Are Video Games Also On Sale?

Game Consoles/Controllers

What About Discounts on PC Hardware?

Storage

Graphics Card

Are There Any Prime Day Sales on Notebooks?

Notebooks and Laptops

Can I Get Discounts Even as a Non-Prime Member?

Amazon will be adding flash deals regularly in between now and the end of the sales event, so keep an eye out. Keep in mind that most of these deals require a Prime membership. Just in case you do not have one, they also offer a 30-day trial which qualifies you for the discounts temporarily.

Check out the Prime Day sales page for the full list of available items currently.