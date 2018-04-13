The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Is Free This Weekend

You can try out Skyrim: Special Edition for free!

Bethesda’s Skyrim: Special Edition is not exactly the most anticipated game of the year. It’s true that this particular RPG is quite old, but it’s also true that it’s one of the best ever made. This special edition of the game comes with quite a few benefits. For example, it includes the base game as well as various add-ons and new features such as volumetric god rays, dynamic depth of field, and screen-space reflection. Truly, this is the best-looking version of the game so far, mods excluded. The bad news is that Bethesda wants to retail this game for about €40, which might put some gamers off.

Fortunately, you can all try out the game for free this weekend, and even take advantage of a discount.

The free weekend.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition is free to play this weekend on Steam. It’s worth noting that the offer ends in two days, but the title benefits from a 50% discount. This means that you can buy it for 19,99€, which is a decent price. Moreover, you can have a look at the Special Edition trailer below, just to get an idea of the new features. Are you looking forward to playing Skyrim: Special Edition this weekend?