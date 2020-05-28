The First Bethesda Licenced noblechairs is Here!

The keen-minded among you will remember that two months ago noblechairs revealed that they’re making gaming chairs with Bethesda branding. I mean, I love a good noblechair, I use one every day at my desk. I love Bethesda games (most of them at least) too, so I was very excited. The first one is the Vault-Tec edition and damn does it look epic.

Key Features

Adjustable lumbar support for your lower back

Memory foam embedded into the headrest for improved comfort

Durable, easy-clean, water-resistant and breathable

Larger surface area for the seat- and backrest, optimised for long gaming sessions

Individually adjustable seat height

Supports a weight of up to 150Kg

What noblechairs Had to Say

“The Vault-Tec Edition by noblechairs takes inspiration from the Fallout series and features Vault Boy and the Vault-Tec Corporation logos on the front and the rear of the chair, along with the famous blue and yellow colour scheme. It also includes “Prepare for the Future” – a staple phrase within the Fallout franchise. noblechairs have won over 100+ product awards and also have a strong amount of positive customer reviews and with pride of providing a good range of comfortable gaming chairs with durability and ergonomics in mind, noblechairs is a German brand that is seen as one of the best in the market.”

What’s Next?

Well, there’s DOOM to follow this one, and I can only imagine it will be even more lit than their first effort. What’s beyond that? They’re not saying, but I strongly suspect an Elder Scrolls one, either generic for the franchise or most likely a tie-in for Elder Scrolls Online (which just launched the Skyrim zone).

Where to Buy?

There will be a further announcement when these up and coming special edition noblechairs are available to purchase, so keep your eyes peeled on the noblechairs.com website and other authorised online retailers.

The noblechairs HERO Gaming Chair – Fallout Vault-Tec Edition is available to purchase from noblechairs.com and other online retailers, the prices are EUR: 419,90€, GBP: £379.99, USD: $499.99.