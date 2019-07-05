The PlayStation Classic Bombs To Just A $25 Price Tag

PlayStation Classic

Despite not even being released for a year yet, it’s pretty clear that the PlayStation Classic is turning into a lemon of a system. In fairness, a conclusion that many made on it’s launch, but things only seem to be getting worse for the system.

Following a sale on America’s ‘BestBuy‘ retailer, the PlayStation Classic has sunk to new lows by being available to purchase for less than $25.

A Troubled History

With $25 marking only a quarter of its original launch price, it’s pretty safe to say that this has not managed to emulate the success of the NES or SNES Classic systems. The price has, however, been pretty much dipping since the system was released last Christmas.

When launched, early sales in Japan were exceptionally disappointing. This was then followed by UK retailers dropping the price from £100 to just £70 within weeks of its launch. Last February saw US retailers go to $40, but the writing was on the wall. This system was in a huge downward spiral and not even price reductions could save it.

Why Has It Tanked?

I personally believe that the biggest issue was simply the lack of truly great games on the system. While I will not list them all, I could honestly only argue that the PlayStation Classic had around 5-6 games (of the 20) I’d probably want to play again.

Worse, in terms of ‘software’ it was found that the system ran on a publicly free emulator. One that Sony themselves had no involvement in making.

For $24.99, I daresay that this promotion will have some effect on boosting sales. It seems clear, however, that the damage has been done here. Let’s just hope it doesn’t put Nintendo off making the N64 classic.

