Thermaltake A700 Aluminium TG Edition Case Review

Just recently, we brought you a review of the lovely Thermaltake S500 TG Edition Case. Now, we’re back again with something (amazingly) even more premium than that! The Thermaltake A700 Aluminium TG Edition. That’s right, aluminium and tempered glass from Thermaltake; watch out Lian Li, the TT team are coming for ya! Plus, if you thought the S500 TG was big, which it was, then guess what? The A700 is even bigger! it’s easily one of the bulkiest ATX cases I’ve ever had in the office, so make sure you take some measurements before you order it.

A700 Aluminium TG

Of course, this isn’t their first shot at aluminium fame. The A500 is basically the same idea. However, as the name may suggest, the A700 is bigger, better, and likely a bit more expensive too. But hey, you pay more, but you get more, right! It’s a premium case from head to toe too, with quality materials, filters, hardware support, etc. It really is simply a case of more is more, and from my experience, that’s pretty much what we expect from the big Thermaltake cases.

Features

Tt Premium Certified

Tt LCS Certified

Dust Filters

Aluminium and Tempered Glass construction

Modular Storage

Hinged side panel door/windows

Tool-free installation

USB Type-C Support

Water Cooling Support

What Thermaltake Had to Say

Constructed with a sleek aluminium front panel, A700 Aluminum TG comes in two 5mm tempered glass panels. While A500 Aluminum TG has two 4mm tempered glass panels. A Series is designed to have built-in power supply cover for clean and easy cable management. It also supports up to E-ATX motherboard for A700 and a standard ATX motherboard for A500. Accommodating the latest PC hardware including the most advanced graphic cards and air/liquid cooling solutions. The A-Series Aluminum Tempered Glass Edition Chassis is designed for those who are looking for a chassis with outstanding thermal performance that is further complemented by a clean and simply designed case. – Thermaltake

DMD: Dismantlable Modular Design