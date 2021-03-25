Thermaltake ARGENT M5 RGB Gaming Mouse & MB1 Bungee Review
Peter Donnell / 30 mins ago
There’s no getting away from the stunning new ARGENT series from Thermaltake. Featuring a completely overhauled design that really makes this new range stand out from the crowd. I’ve already explored the ARGENT K5 Mechanical keyboard and even the ARGENT Wireless mouse. However, it’s now time for their most serious gaming mouse in the range, the ARGENT M5 RGB Gaming Mouse. Furthermore, Thermaltake has shipped out the ARGENT MB1 RGB Mouse Bungee for me to test with it! That’s right, even they come with RGB these days, obviously!
Thermaltake ARGENT M5 RGB Gaming Mouse
It’s certainly a well-equipped mouse, featuring the latest PixArt PWM 3389 optical sensor, which can deliver an impressive 16,000 DPI with 400 IPS and 50G acceleration. With that level of performance, even the most enthusiastic MOBA player won’t be able to throw this sensor off target! Much like the wireless model, however, the rest of the mouse is broadly similar, with the same ARGENT design and weighted aluminium scroll wheel. OF course, that’s not all, as you get a boot full of RGB features, built-in macro and profile storage, and much more!
Features
- PIXART PMW-3389 optical sensor
- Up to 16,000 DPI
- 16.8M true RGB colour illumination across 3 zones
- Customizable dynamic lighting effects
- Aluminium scroll wheel
- Ambidextrous design
- Matte coating
- On-board macros and game profiles
- TT SYNC compatible
What Thermaltake Had to Say
“Gain accurate tracking with the ARGENT M5 RGB, which features a pixart PMW-3389 optical sensor and sensitivity adjustments between 100 to 16,000 DPI, in addition, 50 million click OMRON engineered switches to ensure long-lasting gameplay.” – Thermaltake
TT Sync
SyncALL TT RGB PLUS compatible power, liquid cooling, case fans, and Thermaltake Gaming product lines for seamless colour coordination of your ecosystem.