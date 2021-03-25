Thermaltake ARGENT M5 RGB Gaming Mouse & MB1 Bungee Review

There’s no getting away from the stunning new ARGENT series from Thermaltake. Featuring a completely overhauled design that really makes this new range stand out from the crowd. I’ve already explored the ARGENT K5 Mechanical keyboard and even the ARGENT Wireless mouse. However, it’s now time for their most serious gaming mouse in the range, the ARGENT M5 RGB Gaming Mouse. Furthermore, Thermaltake has shipped out the ARGENT MB1 RGB Mouse Bungee for me to test with it! That’s right, even they come with RGB these days, obviously!

Thermaltake ARGENT M5 RGB Gaming Mouse

It’s certainly a well-equipped mouse, featuring the latest PixArt PWM 3389 optical sensor, which can deliver an impressive 16,000 DPI with 400 IPS and 50G acceleration. With that level of performance, even the most enthusiastic MOBA player won’t be able to throw this sensor off target! Much like the wireless model, however, the rest of the mouse is broadly similar, with the same ARGENT design and weighted aluminium scroll wheel. OF course, that’s not all, as you get a boot full of RGB features, built-in macro and profile storage, and much more!

Features

PIXART PMW-3389 optical sensor

Up to 16,000 DPI

16.8M true RGB colour illumination across 3 zones

Customizable dynamic lighting effects

Aluminium scroll wheel

Ambidextrous design

Matte coating

On-board macros and game profiles

TT SYNC compatible

What Thermaltake Had to Say

“Gain accurate tracking with the ARGENT M5 RGB, which features a pixart PMW-3389 optical sensor and sensitivity adjustments between 100 to 16,000 DPI, in addition, 50 million click OMRON engineered switches to ensure long-lasting gameplay.” – Thermaltake

TT Sync

SyncALL TT RGB PLUS compatible power, liquid cooling, case fans, and Thermaltake Gaming product lines for seamless colour coordination of your ecosystem.