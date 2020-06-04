Thermaltake Expo Day 3 – Custom Loop Cooling!

We’re into day three of the Thermaltake virtual expo and so far we have seen more than a few impressive releases and announcements from the company. As such, if you are coming to the party a little late, you can check out the links here for all the prior announcements from the event!

With day three underway, however, Thermaltake has again been busy showing off lots of their new custom loop designs. Let us, therefore, check out some of the highlights and see if any of these could be perfect for your next build!

Thermaltake Pacific PR32-D5 Plus Reservoir & Pump Combo

The Pacific PR32-D5 Plus Reservoir & Pump Combo features a rotary inlet and outlet design that is easy for users to install. The 220 mm long reservoir with a 300ml capacity has twelve high lumen addressable LEDs that can display 16.8 million color RGB spectrum, enabled by the TT RGB Plus software.

The high-performance D5 pump can create a high flow system that allows coolant to travel at a faster pace. The new mounting features also enables the Pacific PR32-D5 to be installed to a fan or a radiator so that the users can save more space.

Pacific W7 Plus CPU Water Block

The Pacific W7 Plus CPU Water Block has a transparent upper cover design that allows users to show off their coolant while providing stunning RGB illuminant effects.

Pacific W7 CPU Water Block’s specially machined copper base has a perfect mirror finish with anti-corrosive nickel plating that provides exceptional heat transfer and anti-corrosion protection for the most demanding use conditions.

It features a built-in temperature sensor that will pick up the temperature from the passing coolant and transmits the signal to the TT RGB Plus software, which controls the twelve high lumen addressable LEDs. The Pacific W7 Plus supports Intel and AMD universal brackets.

Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block

Inspired by an All-in-One water block, the Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block has a higher water block top cover, which helps display the lighting in a different depth over the CPU. Just like the Pacific W7 Plus, the Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block also has a specially machined copper base that has a perfect mirror finish with anti-corrosive nickel plating that provides exceptional heat transfer and anti-corrosion protection for the most demanding use conditions.

It features a built-in temperature sensor that will pick up the temperature from the passing coolant and transmits the signal to the TT RGB Plus software, which controls the twelve high lumen addressable LEDs. The Pacific MX1 Plus also supports Intel and AMD universal brackets.

Where Can I Learn More?

If you want all the latest news from the event, including a number of videos showing these new products in action. You can check out Thermaltake’s official virtual Expo event website via the link here!

What do you think? Which of these products do you like the most? – Let us know in the comments!