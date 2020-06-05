Thermaltake Expo Day 4 – Peripherals, Desks & Super Fast RAM

So, the Thermaltake virtual exhibition has come to a conclusion and, I think many would agree, they haven’t disappointed us in revealing some new and amazing products that are either out to buy now or are coming on the way very soon!

While all good things must come to an end, however, before leaving us, Thermaltake has gone out with a bang by showing off various gaming peripherals including headsets, mice, high spec desks, and even some super-fast RAM! – Let us, therefore, check out the final day’s key highlights!

Thermaltake RIING Pro RGB 7.1

The RIING Pro RGB 7.1 Gaming Headset features not only 7.1 premium virtual surround, but also oversized 50mm drivers that minimize distortion while producing clear and precise sounds at both low and high frequencies. Enjoy a new level of audio quality with the built-in ESS ES9018 DAC and SABRE9601K amplifier that delivers 24-bit/96kHz lossless playback with extraordinary dynamic range and ultralow distortion.

The headset comes with an in-line control box that provides 7.1 virtual surround sound, preset EQ, and volume controls on-the-fly. The comfortable padding of the ear cups are memory foam based, and it offers auto headband adjustments for hassle free and perfect fitment.

After downloading the iTake software, the Thermaltake exclusive gaming gear controlling software, users can experience 7.1 virtual surround sound and customize RGB lighting effects across two separate zones. Besides RGB synchronizations among the gaming gear, users can also SyncALL lighting effects with TT RGB PLUS compatible Thermaltake products. The headset also works with Razer Chroma and Amazon Alexa Voice Service, enabling gaming and RGB lighting effect synchronizations or lighting control by talking to an Alexa enabled device.

Shock XT Series

The Shock XT 7.1 Gaming Headset features 7.1 premium virtual surround and oversized 50mm drivers that minimize distortion while producing clear and precise sounds at both low and high frequencies, ranging from 20Hz – 20KHz. The headset comes with an advanced USB audio control box with 7.1 virtual surround sound and built-in digital signal processing (DSP) sound card that amplifies your audio and voice. On the control box, you can adjust 7.1 virtual surround sound, preset EQs, volume and microphone mute controls on-the-fly.

The comfortable padding of the ear cups is foldable for easy storage and portability on-the-go. Flip-up the microphone and continue your session with a less intrusive gaming experience when not in use. It operates on multi-platforms such as PCs, consoles, mobiles, and Nintendo® Switch™, giving users the freedom to game without limits. Additionally, it offers 8-level headband adjustments that support almost any head size.

In addition to this release, the Shock XT Gaming Headset features oversized 50mm drivers that minimize distortion, while producing clear and precise sounds at both low and high frequencies. It comes with an in-line control box for easy volume and microphone mute controls and is also operable on multiple platforms (PCs, consoles, mobiles, and Nintendo® Switch™). The ear cups are foldable with 8-level headband adjustments fitted for the ultimate comfort.

Isurus Pro V2 In-ear Gaming Headsets

The Isurus Pro V2 In-ear Gaming Headset on the other hand is a new member of the Isurus series. This in-ear gaming headset features a 13mm Hi-Res driver which makes audio quality softer and more elastic, users can experience greater sound clarity and more details when gaming, watching movies or listening to music. The in-line control box provides easy access to volume controls, play and pause functions, and microphone mute controls on-the-fly.

Within the box, there are also two additional sets of ear-tips coming in different sizes, and a steel-reinforced adjustable headband that allow users to achieve a comfortable and secure fit that effectively reduces unwanted noise. The headband can be worn on the head, around the neck and detachable, taking full advantage of its functionalities. It is also operable on multi-platforms such as PCs, consoles, mobiles and Nintendo® Switch™, giving users the freedom to game without limits.

Argent Series Gaming Gear

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, gladly introduces a new set of gaming gear, the Argent K5 RGB mechanical keyboard, Argent M5 RGB / M5 RGB wireless mouse, Argent MP1 RGB mouse pad, Argent MB1 RGB mouse bungee, Argent HS1 RGB headset stand, and the Argent H5 headsets.

The Thermaltake Argent Series will be available for purchase in early August except for Argent H5 RGB surround/Argent H5 RGB wireless gaming headsets, which will be in September. For warranty policy and up-to-date pricing of the Thermaltake Argent Series, please refer to the Thermaltake website which you can check out via the link here!

ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk

The ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk is an L-shaped table with three stands. The design, as a whole, represents a main desk along with a side table attached to it. The new technology and extensive functions of the desk include electric height adjustment control, ample cable management space, and built with a full surface RGB mouse pad that is balanced for speed and control. Dimensions of the main desk are 62.99” (160cm) in length and 31.49” (80cm) in width, and for the side table, dimensions are 31.49” (80cm) in length and 23.62” in width (60cm) covered by one full surface RGB mouse pad and one non-RGB mouse pad for the side table.

The illuminating full surface mouse pad comes with 16.8M RGB color combinations and seven dynamic lighting effects; brightness, speed, and direction of the lighting effects are customizable via the iTAKE engine software. The mouse pad’s lighting effects can be synced with TT RGB PLUS compatible Thermaltake products to complete the ecosystem in uniformity. The mouse pad also works with Razer Chroma, enabling gaming and RGB lighting effect synchronizations. Moreover, the ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk is designed for multi-monitor gaming setups, which allows users to work and game with space, style, and comfort!

Toughram RGB DDR4 Memory Series – 4600MHz 16GB Kit!

Finally, to mark off the event, Thermaltake has announced the launch of its latest super-fast memory offering blisteringly quick speeds of 4600MHz. Fully compatible with the recent release of the Intel Z490 motherboard platform, what is perhaps most surprising is that despite being high-end memory, that certainly isn’t the case when it comes to the price tag.

Available for less than £200, if you want to learn more, you can check out the retailing website via the link here!

