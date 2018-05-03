Thermaltake Pacific Rad Plus LED Panel Add-on Now Available

Thermaltake Pacific Rad Plus LED Panel

Thermaltake is announcing a new accessory product with RGB LED capabilities. It is the Pacific Rad Plus panel, which features a flat strip of 24 addressable LEDs. It measures 353 (L) x 58 (W) x 5 (H) mm and is ideally for use with Thermaltake’s Pacific RL360 or CL360 radiators.

This is basically a stand-alone add-on and is the same panel found on the Pacific RL360 Plus RGB radiator. That radiator cost $109.99 USD, so this add-on is a fraction of the price in comparison. It is especially ideal for those who already have a radiator on hand.

How Do You Use the Pacific Rad Plus LED Panel?

It installs easily via sticker, requiring users to only peel and stick in place. After which, the user can plug in the USB 2.0 (9-pin connector) to an internal header to power it. Furthermore, this allows the system to communicate and synchronize with the Pacific Rad Plus LED panel.

Users can then control it via the TT RGB plus App, accessing presets such as: full-on, sound control, flow, RGB spectrum, blink, pulse, wave, cross, thermal, and shooting Star

How Much is the Pacific Rad Plus LED Panel?

It is now available via TTpremium for 49.90€ including VAT.