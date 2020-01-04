Thermaltake to Launch its 4400MHz TOUGHRAM at CES 2020

With CES 2020 set to kick-off on January 6th, we’re expecting to see all of the major PC component players in attendance to show off their latest technology. In revealing what they have in store for us, however, Thermaltake is coming out swinging with its latest RAM designs.

Set to launch at the event, Thermaltake is going to formally reveal its brand new TOUGHRAM memory designed to run at 4400 MHZ. That’s fast!

What Does Thermaltake Have To Say?

TOUGHRAM RGB Series is dedicated to bringing stunning RGB illumination to any of PC mod through 16.8 Million RGB color and via 10 super-bright addressable LEDs on each module. 3 easy ways of controlling lighting effects – TOUGHRAM RGB Software enables real-time temperature frequency and performance monitoring to set lighting alarm for further protection.

– TT RGB Plus Software synchronizes TOUGHRAM and TT RGB Plus compatible products to create an RGB ecosystem and personalized lighting displays that is truly unique.

– 5V RGB motherboard from as ASUS, ASROCK, GIGABYTE and MSI. TOUGHRAM can sync with Razer Chroma products. Providing synchronized gaming and RGB lighting effects across cooling systems and gaming gear via TT RGB Plus and Razer Synapse 3. TOUGHRAM also works with Amazon Alexa. Easily pair with an Alexa-enabled device and control lights fan speeds and even check the current weather conditions in the user’s location via TT RGB Plus Software and App.

What Do We Think?

Having reviewed prior iterations of TOUGHRAM in the past, we have never failed to be impressed with both its style and performance. Want to know what we thought of them? Well, check out the links below!

With this new TOUGHRAM design offering blistering speeds of 4400MHz, however, all we can say is that we’ll be sure to check it out when we arrive at CES 2020! Yes, we will be there, so be sure to check out our website and social media for the latest news!

You can learn more about the Thermaltake RAM products via the official product page here!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Thermaltake? Do you like the sound of 4400MHz RAM?