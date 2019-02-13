THQ Nordic Reports Darksiders 3 is NOT a Flop

Darksiders 3

With the release of Darksiders 3 last year, I think it would be fair to say that the game (as per many of the previous releases) was received with semi-mixed responses from fans and critics. Don’t get me wrong! Having played it for a little it wasn’t bad. It was, however, (again) proven to be a rather underwhelming instalment in a series. A series that I think deserves much better.

If you were to have asked me my opinion, particularly based on how quickly it went under the radar, I’d have said that it may have been a flop. It did, after all, get beaten in the charts by Farming Simulator 19. In a report via DSOGaming, however, that is clearly not the case. THQ Nordic has reported that the game has officially broken even!

Breaking Even

With the game only being released for around 3 months, this has to be viewed as a positive. Albeit, again, I am surprised this has done as well as they say. Following a press release, however, THQ Nordic said: “Net sales in our Vienna based business area THQ Nordic increased 38% to SEK 352 million. Largely driven by the release of Darksiders 3. The game has performed within management’s range of expectations and has recouped all investments made in development and marketing during the quarter. In 2019, we will release several DLC’s that will give the game a further boost. Darksiders remains one of the Group’s key IP’s.”

You Know What This Means?

With everything they earn from the game now putting the studio ‘in the black’, there is one clear conclusion that can be drawn from this. Namely, that Darksiders 4 is (practically) almost guaranteed to come out. It isn’t, of course, confirmed, but it simply makes sense if the third game, despite tepid reception, still shifted copies.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Darksiders series? What did you think about the latest release? Would you like to see the 4th game? – Let us know in the comments!