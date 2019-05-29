Total War Three Kingdoms Sells A Million Units in its First Week

With real-time strategy seemingly still relatively dead on PC (much to my chagrin), when something does come along within that genre there are a lot of crossed-fingers that it will prove to be an excellent game.

With that in mind, however, the Total War series has (nearly) always consistently proven to be very popular and for good reason. In a report via PCGamesN, however, Sega has reported that the most recent instalment, Total War Three Kingdoms, is proving to be a huge success with over a million copies of the game being sold in just it’s first week!

Delay Then Success!

There was initially a lot of disappointment when Sega announced that they were delaying the release of the game until May. It seems, however, that they used this time very wisely as even I can confirm that the game itself is excellent and perhaps one of the best ever released in the franchise.

While the figures are, therefore, very impressive, I can’t pretend to be shocked by this!

10-Minute Long Total War Video Shows How to Play with your Dong

Should I Buy It?

With a retail price of £44.99 on Steam, this certainly isn’t cheap! As such, despite the huge sales, I suspect that a significant number of people are holding fire on purchasing this. Well, at least until that price drops a little. There is, after all, always a Steam sale just around the next corner!

If you can’t wait, however, I can honestly say that it is without a doubt one of the best games I have played recently. As such, I can at least thoroughly recommend it to you. Whether you buy it now or later!

What do you think? Have you played Total War Three Kingdoms? Do you like the game? – Let us know in the comments!

