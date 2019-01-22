Trailer Shows Off Metro Exodus Weapons Customization Feature

/ 1 min ago

Trailer Shows Off Metro Exodus Weapons Customization Feature

Post-Apocalyptic Arsenal

4A Games has released a new weapons trailer for the upcoming Metro Exodus, the third entry in the video game adaptation of the popular post-apocalyptic novel. This time around, users will be able to have access to a wealth of customization options.

The trailer introduces several classes of weaponry as well as what can be done to modify them. Users will be able to take regular weapons and tailor them to what you are hunting in the wild. Or as the case often is, for what is out there hunting you in the wild. The trailer also shows off how versatile handguns can be in Metro Exodus, as well as how useful a shotgun can be given the situation.

Trailer Shows Off Metro Exodus Weapons Customization Feature

Aside from guns, players will also have access to the Hellsing Crossbow which comes in handy for stealthy attacks. If you are the type of player who wants his or her presence known, then there are always trusty rifles in reach. Whether for upclose spray and pray, or for long distance sniping.

See these weapons in action for yourself in the trailer below:

When is Metro Exodus Coming Out?

Metro Exodus’ release date is on schedule for February 15th, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

There is a Spartan Collector’s Edition available which starts at $149 USD and the rarer Artyom Edition which can only be had via special promotional events.

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Favourite form factor

    View Results