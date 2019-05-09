Two-Point Hospital Dev Gets Acquired by Sega

Two Point Hospital

It’s been just over 6 months since Two Point Hospital was released and at the time I absolutely adored the game. The fact that it is still on my hard drive now should give you an indication as to how well it is standing the test of time with me too.

Although something of a rarity for us at eTeknix, we did actually review the game which you can check out via the link here!

In a report via GamesIndustry, however, that has been a surprising update to the story. Sega has officially acquired “Two Point Studios” as their first official purchase following their ‘Searchlight’ developer initiative.

Is This Good or Bad News?

Personally, as much as I don’t like to see low-level developers swallowed up by bigger companies, I think this is a positive move. A good indication of this is in just how polished Two Point Hospital was on launch. Sega clearly gave the studio all the time it needed to try and get this as perfect as possible on release day.

In addition, the ‘Two Point’ design is clearly open for more spin-off game franchises. The options provided by the backing of Sega do appear to open more doors than they close.

What’s Next?

Two Point Studios are confirmed as having at least two currently unnamed games in development. As part of the acquisition announcement, Sega has hinted that we can expect some form of formal announcement for at least one of them in the coming months. Maybe at E3 2019.

Don’t get me wrong, this could turn out to be a very poor decision for the company. Sega isn’t, however, EA and that is something to be eternally grateful for at this point!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!