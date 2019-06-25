Unannounced AMD Processors Listed on ASRock’s Website

Early Athlon and APU Listing from ASRock

AMD officially launched their 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs back in Computex 2019. During that time, the company has also announced two new AMD APUs. However, it appears that they are planning more than just two, and it seems that they are launching new low-cost Athlon units as well.

Dutch website Hardware.info has spotted a CPU listing on ASRock’s website showing several new AMD processors. Some of which are not even announced yet.

The initially announced processors were the AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and the Ryzen 5 3400G. Along with it are new PRO variants, as well as the efficient 35W TDP version with a GE suffix. In comparison, the regular APUs with a G suffix have a 65W TDP.

What about New Athlon CPUs?

Three new Athlon models are listed. The Athlon 300GE (3.4GHz) and Athlon 320GE (3.5GHz), alongside the Athlon Pro 300GE (3.4GHz). These are also 35W CPUs and are expected to be dual-core/quad-thread processors.

When are These AMD Processors Launching?

It is unclear yet when AMD intends to launch these processors. They could launch simultaneously with the Ryzen 3000 availability on July 7th.

If you are going to upgrade, read this article to see the rest of the Ryzen 3000 processor lineup that AMD is releasing soon. Along with the X570 motherboard buyer’s guide companion article. Although the Ryzen 3000 and X570 motherboards use the same AM4 socket, compatibility with older versions is conditional.