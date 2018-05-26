Viper V730 LED Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

Viper V730

The 2018 Patriot Viper peripheral lineup has been pretty fantastic so far. Just last month we took a look at their flagship Viper V770 gaming keyboard, packing more features than you’ll ever need at a great price. Check out our review of the V770 here. Then we followed up a few weeks later with their mid-range Viper V760 here. So what about the most affordable mechanical keyboard from Viper to date? That’s where the V730 comes into play. While not packing as many features as its big brothers, it’s still got the core elements gamers want, without the bigger price.

Features

Equipped with brown mechanical switches, red LED backlighting with effects, full n-key rollover and anti-ghosting, multimedia controls, and much more, it’s very capable. Now, let’s get it out of the box and take a closer look at what it has to offer!

Gaming Keyboard features 100% mechanical Kuehl Brown switches

LED backlit keys with 5 lighting profiles

6 LED light effect modes

104 key rollover anti-ghosting and 8 multimedia control keys

Aircraft grade aluminium chassis

What Patriot Had to Say

“The Patriot V730 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is the perfect fit for the casual and entry level gamer. Mechanical Kailh Brown switches provide the smooth, fast, linear response, giving you the tactical edge. With 5 lighting profiles, onboard multimedia controls, and 6 LED lighting effects, the V730 allows a great plug and play option for any gamer.” – Patriot

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Patriot product page here.

What’s in the Box?

In the box, you’ll find all the usual documentation in a nice presentation package. There are even a few vinyl stickers for your PC case.

The keyboard comes hard-wired with a lovely braided USB cable.