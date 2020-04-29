When Can You Play Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor?

If you’re a big fan of Bethesda’s online version of their legendary Elder Scrolls Series, then you’ll be just as eager to play the next expansion as I am. Unfortunately, with all this Covid home lockdown stuff, development on the expansion has slowed a bit. They’re all working from home, as are many of us, but they are still working regardless.

Greymoor will see us return to the lands of Skyrim once more. Albeit, about 1000 years prior to the game Skyrim, so expect some changes. What’s good is that it’ll bring one of the most significant set gameplay changes to the game in years. ZeniMax Online Studio’s Game Director Matt Firor released a statement this week, which you can read below, bringing us all up to date on the release.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor has a new official launch date! Read a new letter from ZeniMax Online Studio’s Game Director Matt Firor on when you can explore the new Chapter.

As always, I hope this message finds all of you in good health. This is an extremely challenging time for the world, and I hope you are concentrating on the well-being of you and your families. All of us at ZOS have been doing the same, working from home, chatting on video, and sharing far too many memes with one another–all while working hard on ESO. We long for the time when we can “return to normal,” but for now, we are–like many of you–trying to make the best of things.

Despite the challenges, we are still on track for Update 26 and the Greymoor Chapter to launch only one week late. Now that Update 26 is on the PTS (check it out!), we are confident that we will be able to launch Tuesday, May 26th on PC/Mac and Tuesday, June 9th on Xbox One and PlayStation®4. This of course could change if something happens outside of our control. Remember, we haven’t launched a major ESO update while working remotely before, and unforeseen problems can and do crop up.

As you are probably aware, we have more people playing ESO right now than at any point since 2015. We are very grateful that ESO is able to provide so many people a welcome respite from the ongoing crisis. So far our servers have been holding up under the strain of so much activity, but as the massive number of you playing does not seem to be subsiding, we have recently added more server capacity to PC EU to ensure that it stays that way.

We know that we still have a “delayed input” problem that prevents key and button presses from registering, especially in high-stress situations like Keep sieges in Cyrodiil, Trials, and other large PvE events. Our ongoing investigation of this has been going well, and we will have an update for you as soon as we have something to say. We–as players of the game as well as developers–know how frustrating this problem can be.

Otherwise, we continue to hunt down and fix performance problems and work on both client and server optimizations, some of which are going live with Update 26. More information on this will come with the next monthly performance update from the team. Again, as regular players of the game, we know how annoying sudden performance hits can be, and we are doing everything we can to remedy the situation.

That’s it for now. I hope all of you check out Update 26 and Greymoor on the PTS and are getting ready for its PC and Mac launch on May 26. Until then, stay safe and healthy, enjoy your time as much as you can sheltering in Tamriel, and wash your damn hands.

Matt“