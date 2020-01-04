XFX (Accidentally?) Launches its 5600 XT Thicc II Pro Website

I’m just going to come out and say it. Of all the AMD Radeon graphics cards available, the XFX Thicc II is one of my most favourite. With its sleek black design and distinctive ‘grill’ vent, it is, without a doubt, one of the most instantly recognisable designs around and has already garnered a lot of fans from within the PC component community.

With the upcoming release of the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, XFX was certainly going to throw their Thicc II into the mix. It seems, however, that someone might have jumped the gun a little early as their official product website for the graphics card went live earlier today!

XFX (Accidentally?) Launches its 5600 XT Thicc II Pro

In a report via Videocardz, the official Thicc II Pro Staging (yes, that’s its full name) website went live earlier today. As such, detailed images from the upcoming GPU have been revealed. In addition, we also know that this GPU has been overclocked to 1460 MHz in game mode

As you might expect (and before you go checking) the website has now been shut down. Well, more specifically, it leads to a 404. It is, however, the best indications we’ve seen to date that AMD is planning to officially launch the graphics card at CES 2020.

When Will It Launch?

Leaks surrounding the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT are now coming THICC and fast. Did you see what I did there?…

Designs from both ASRock and MSI have leaked online within the last 24 hours and with this latest appearing from XFX, it seems almost certain that this new GPU range will be formally revealed at CES 2020. An event which, incidentally, starts on January 6th.

With us being in attendance at the event, rest assured we’ll be bringing you the hottest news straight from the showroom floor. So be sure to check out our website and social media! For the moment, however, we can at least have a mild dribble over this XFX Thicc II Pro.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!