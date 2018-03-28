YouTube Prankster Sued By US Burger Restaurant

YouTube Prankster Gets Sued For Burger Restaurant Stunt

Over the last few months, I am slowly coming to the conclusion that YouTube stunts are getting a bit stupid. If it’s not eating soap tablets, then people are gluing microwaves to their head. Taking things a step further, a woman even recently got sent to prison for accidentally killing her boyfriend.

In one of the latest stunts, however, it has resulted in the prankster getting sued by a major fast-food outlet in the US.

In-N-Out

For those of us who don’t like in the US, there is a major fast food chain called the ‘In-N-Out’. For UK readers, consider it the US’s equivalent of Wimpy. In the prank, Cody Roeder visited a restaurant and pretended to be the new owner of the company. Initially finding some success with the staff, the rightly cynical owner smelled a rat. During his visit though, he openly criticised the restaurant, ordered a ‘taste test’ burger and is even reported to have started taking food from other diners.

In a report via the Daily Mail, since the prank was put on YouTube (in a video now deleted) the restaurant is lodging a restraining order from him entering any of their chains again. Additionally, they are suing him for $25,000 for damages. The restaurant has reported that since the video was posted, several people starting attending their sites pulling similar stunts.

Stupid, but lucky!

Firstly, I think they are right to sue him as, if nothing else, it might put an end to some of the ridiculous stunts people will pull to get attention. In addition, though, he is lucky he didn’t try and pull something like this in a McDonalds. They are known worldwide for their vicious lawyers and would probably be looking for 7 figures rather than 5.

What do you think? An innocent prank? An overreaction by the company? Does he deserve to be sued? – Let us know in the comments!