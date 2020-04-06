Zotac and EVGA Launch Their 1650 GDDR6 Graphics Cards

Earlier this month we saw the official confirmation from Nvidia that the highly-popular and cost-effective 1650 graphics card was getting a revised design. Specifically, one that would take it from GDDR5 memory to GDDR6.

Since then, we’ve already seen a number of manufacturers reveal their new graphics cards. For example, MSI and INNO3D have already confirmed their launches (with the former releasing a solid handful of variants) and even earlier, we saw images leak from Gigabyte’s design. Albeit, Gigabyte may be shifting the goalposts slightly with the emergence of ‘EAGLE’.

So, what’s new? Well, following official PR releases, today is the turn of EVGA and Zotac to reveal their own 1650 GDDR graphic card revisions!

EVGA 1650

Starting with EVGA, the GPU manufacturer has joined the swarm releasing updated GTX 1650 models utilizing the new GDDR6 memory option. EVGA has creatively decided to name their latest card the EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6, as with all the other updated models a ~5% bump in performance can be expected. The EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 gives you the best gaming performance at a value you cannot resist. Now it’s updated with GDDR6 memory, giving you that extra edge to up your game to the next level.

Featuring concurrent execution of floating-point and integer operations, adaptive shading technology, and a new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of its predecessor, Turing shaders enable awesome performance increases in today’s games. Get 1.4X power efficiency over the previous generation for a faster, cooler and quieter gaming experience that takes advantage of Turing’s advanced graphics features.

Zotac 1650

Zotac has revealed two new revised designs for the 1650 GDDR6 graphics cards. The first is the GAMING GeForce GTX 1650 AMP GDDR6 which features a sleek aesthetic and twin-fan design.

“The all-new generation of ZOTAC GAMING GeForce GTX graphics cards are here. Based on the new NVIDIA Turing architecture, it’s packed with GDDR6 ultra-fast memory. Get ready to get fast and game strong.”

The second graphics card is a small variant designed for mini-ITX system builds. While there may be some confusion in what is essentially a very similar name, the GAMING GeForce GTX 1650 OC GDDR6 looks to provide some pretty hefty performance from an exceptionally small package!

Super Compact

4K ready

90mm Single Fan

Sunflower Heatsink

PCIe Bus Powered

What Do We Think?

With these graphics cards all set for release, you can expect them to hit retail shelves imminently! Although neither EVGA nor Zotac has revealed pricing, we would expect these new GDDR6 revised designs to retail for something in the region of £150-£160.

What do you think? Are you interested in these newly revised 1650 graphics cards? Do you think the GDDR6 memory will have much of an impact on overall performance?