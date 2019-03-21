ZOTAC Announces the MEK MINI Compact Gaming Tower PC

Meet the Mini Version of the ZOTAC MEK Ultra PC

ZOTAC has the large MEK Ultra gaming tower PC, and they also have the slim MEK1 gaming PC. Now they are releasing their most compact MEK gaming PC yet with the arrival of the MEK MINI.

Measuring just 136 x 261 x 259mm, the MEK MINI can be easily transported to a LAN party or anywhere you want to game in. It also only has a volume of 9.18 liters, but ZOTAC manages to fit in plenty of hardware in there.

Stock configuration includes an Intel Core i7-8700 CPU (6-core 3.2 GHz, up to 4.6 GHz) with 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 (SO-DIMM 2×8 GB). Meanwhile, the graphics card inside is a ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2070 8GB.

For storage, a 240GB NVME M.2 SSD is used as an OS drive, while a 2TB 2.5″ HDD is for installing games and programs. Internet connectivity is through Killer AC 1550 Wi-Fi and Killer E2500 Gigabit Ethernet.

The internals are also easily accessible and upgradeable.

How Does Zotac Keep the Components Inside Cool?

Because of the compact size, the MEK MINI chassis is designed to take in an exhaust air from all angles. That includes the bottom, sides and front for intake, while the top and the rear offer heat ventilation.

To ensure the active cooling fans remain quiet, ZOTAC incorporates calibrated cooling profiles to ensure a balance of performance, temperatures, and noise.

Does it Have RGB LED?

Just like the MEK Ultra and MEK1, the MEK MINI has RGB LED via ZOTAC’s Spectra lighting system. The front logo and accents on the front panel can be customized to the user’s preference.

For more photos and information, visit the MEK MINI product page.