AMD Releases Radeon Software 19.1.1 With WHQL Certification

AMD Certifies 19.1.1 as WHQL

Earlier in the month, AMD released their first driver for the year. Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.1.1 promised to bring improved performance a and a lot of bug fixes. At the time of release, it was a beta optional driver. However, AMD’s beta drivers can be just as good as the official certified ones. This week, the company is re-releasing the 19.1.1 driver, this time with official WHQL certification.

If you want to find out about the original release, the full release notes and details can be found here. As it is just a rerelease with WHQL certification, there isn’t much to add. However, it does show that AMD is doing good with their drivers. After all, the beta releases are just as good as the WHQL ones, but releasing faster and cheaper. AMD will likely release another driver in a few weeks as well.

New Driver Brings Whole Host of New Fixes

After the massive update in December, AMD has had to iron out quite a few bugs in the new release. Due to the new annual update model, January is always heavy with bug fixes. For those of you who have updated to 18.12.2, this driver is worth your while as it has 14 fixes in total. Most of these relate to new updates and features. There are also 7 known issues that the company is working to fix as well.

As we move into 2019, the company will churn out some new GPUs at last. For quite a few years, the company has relied on GCN4 Polaris and Vega. Finally, we will get Vega 2 and with the new 7nm process as well. Given the new releases, we can expect more drivers to drop. Hopefully, Vega 2 will pan out well. For the official AMD release notes and download links, you can simply click this link.