AMD Ryzen 3000 Pricing Leaks Look Great

AMD Pricing Leaks for Ryzen 3000 Show Promise

With Ryzen 3000 approaching, more details are starting to emerge about the new lineup and processors from AMD. Due to the unannounced nature of these processors, you have to take everything with a grain of salt. The leak comes courtesy of Singaporean retailer Bizgram. So far, AMD has revealed that the new chips will arrive in mid-2019 so it’s no surprise for some leaks to start now.

The leaks match a lot of what came out in previous leaks that have emerged, with similar pricing and the same model numbers. A few clear trends emerge from the new lineup. First is the big push to more cores as we’ve expected. Ryzen 3 starts off at 6 cores and 12 threads. Ryzen 5 pushes that up to 8 cores and 16 threads, while Ryzen 7 is a whopping 12 cores and 24 threads. Finally, Ryzen 9 finishes things off with 16 cores and 32 threads. The specifications and pricing are pulled together from two separate leaks so a salt dump truck is needed.

Leaning on Zen 2 and 7nm Process For Ryzen 3000

As we’re coming to expect, AMD is releasing 2 APUs in the midrange with every new lineup. Compared to the current Ryzen crop, the company has boosted the clockspeed by a good chunk. Combined with the increased core counts, it should give Intel a good run at the single threaded performance crown. These prices are quite amazing and AMD has done a stellar job at pricing more cores to masses with great performance to boot if these numbers hold up.

A lot of this progress is likely due to the combination of Zen 2, the new architecture and TSMC’s 7nm process. For once, AMD will have the process node edge, allowing for these higher clocks. Zen 2 also plays a factor, perhaps tuned to allow higher clocks. This comes along with improved IPC and likely a new core layout. It is still not clear if chiplet designs will make it to Ryzen 3000 mainstream CPUs. With the launch expected in July, these leaks show a promising start.