AORUS H5 RGB Stereo Gaming Headset Review

AORUS H5

The latest AORUS headset is in the eTeknix office today! Following on from their our reviews of their fantastic AORUS Gaming K7 Mechanical Keyboard (review), and their fantastic AORUS M3 Optical RGB Mouse (review), the new headset looks perfect to complete the set!

Equipped with powerful 50mm drivers, RGB lighting, an auto-adjustable headband, detachable microphone and more, it’s ticking all the right boxes. However, at just under £60, it’s also pretty great value for money. Of course, it’s easy to look good written out like that. So, let’s grab the box and take a closer look at what this headset has to offer!

Features

50mm Beryllium metal drivers

RGB Fusion-16.7M customizable lighting

Detachable and Bendable Microphone

Wearing comfort for prolonged gaming

In-line sound controls

What AORUS Had to Say

“Introducing stiff and lightweight 50mm beryllium metal drivers, enables the AORUS H5 to deliver excellent, accurate and balanced sounds, while eliminating unnecessary vibration to improve the sound transparency. Personalized gaming style with virtually unlimited color illumination via AORUS Engine. You can also synchronize the color of the H5 with AORUS fusion lighting.” – Aorus

Product Trailer

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Aorus product page here.

What’s in the Box?

In the box, you’ll find the headset, which comes hard-wired with a hybrid USB and 3.5mm cable. There’s also a detachable microphone, as well as the usual documentation. Of course, that’s not a lot, but it’s everything you need to get started.