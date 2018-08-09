ASRock Rolls Out 300 Series BIOS Update for Intel 9000 CPUs

ASRock Adds Intel 9000 Series CPU Support

Intel‘s next major CPU series launch is almost here and motherboard manufacturers are ready with new BIOS updates. ASUS, Gigabyte and MSI have announced their existing 300-series boards are compatible with these new processors. Now it is ASRock’s turn to announce that they have new BIOS updates which bring official support for Intel 9000 CPUs.

These new Coffee Lake refresh CPUs are still based on the same Skylake microarchitecture from 2015. However, they are more efficient and built on a “14nm++” process. The 300-series chipset socket is physically identical to Kaby Lake and Skylake CPUs. Although, it is only compatible with Coffee Lake processors.

Which ASRock Motherboards Support Intel 9000 Series CPUs?

The complete lineup of motherboards and their supporting BIOS version are listed below. ASRock’s lineup includes 10 Z370 motherboards, 4x H370 chipset mobos, 6x B360 chipset boards and 8x H310 chipset models. That is a total of 28 motherboards supporting these upcoming Intel CPUs.

Some Intel 9000 series CPUs consume a lot more power than some Intel 8000 series models. Therfore, some modules marked with an asterisk are compatible. However, users will have to take note of the power and TDP.