Asus Unveils Its New VG258Q Gaming Monitor

Asus launches a new gaming monitor.

After unveiling its Pro Series C624BQH monitor, Asus has now launched another 1080p product, namely the 25-inch VG258Q. When compared to the C624BQH, this new model is aimed directly at gamers, particularly those who have a limited budget. Even though the 1080p resolution is nothing particularly impressive, the 144 Hz refresh rate definitely is, as it will ensure a smooth gaming experience at high framerates. The 1 ms response time (gray to gray) also a big plus. We should also mention the AMD FreeSync technology support, ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur, and the TUV Rheinland-certified flicker-free LED back-lighting.

Panel and display inputs.

The panel in the VG258Q is a TN-film that offers 400 cd/m² maximum brightness. It also comes with ASUS GamePlus enhancements, a dynamic mega-contrast ratio, and presets for different game types. This Asus monitor has an OSD crosshair and frame-rate counters, which should definitely appeal to gamers. Last but not least, you should know about the DisplayPort 1.2a, HDMI 1.4, and dual-link DVI-D ports. Even though we don’t know much about pricing at the time of writing, we expect this particular monitor to cost around $199. Given its specifications and 25-inch panel, the price would be justified for the most part.

What do you think about this new Asus product?

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video