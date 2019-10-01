Atari VCS’s New Deal Will Offer Thousands of Retro Games

It’s been in development for around 3 years now, but all going well (and we have more than enough indication to suggest that it’s not) the Atari VCS console will release before the end of this year. That is, at least, the plan.

It is perhaps somewhat in keeping with the Atari branding that the VCS has had a very troubled development and, despite it not even being out yet, many of the original crowdfunding backers have already been making moves on their exit strategy.

If you are, however, sticking with it (or are perhaps eying one up with curiosity) then there is at least some positive news! – In a report via TechPower, the Atari VCS has confirmed an official partnership with ANTStream Arcade that will see literally thousands of retro games available to play on its launch.

Atari VCS Announces ANTStream Arcade Partnership

One of the biggest question marks surrounding the Atari VCS is exactly what the console is going to represent. I have, on more than one occasion, compared it to the Ouya in that it’s seemingly going to launch with very little to offer in terms of gaming beyond retro content in emulation.

Put simply, despite it being only (seemingly) months away from release, hardly anyone knows anything about this console. The developers did once hint that this would be a AAA-gaming system. Albeit, those noises have certainly quietened down a lot since.

What Do We Think?

The partnership does at least confirm that the Atari VCS will have a purpose when it releases. Will it be enough to save the console from being a disaster though? Hard to say. If I was a betting man, I certainly wouldn’t be putting my money on it and, quite frankly, I don’t think there’s enough positive information about it for you too either.

Don’t get me wrong, this could be a neat little system. I’ve had my fingers burnt by Atari enough in the past, however, to at least steer well clear of it until I know exactly what I’m getting here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!