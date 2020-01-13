Bad News – John McAfee isn’t Going to Eat his Penis!

In the technology world, John McAfee is the gift that keeps on giving. Seriously, there simply has to be a film made about this guy’s life and, even then, you probably wouldn’t believe it!

Just in case you’re not aware of who he is, John McAfee was the original designer of the anti-virus software which still carries his name. And, for the sake of further clarity, he no longer has any involvement with it since his (notoriously acrimonious) sale to Intel.

Just how much of a ‘character’ is he though? Well, just to put his 2019 into context, he was captured (presumably with CIA backing), released, and the last we heard was that he was in London seeking revenge!

John McAfee and Bitcoin

In recent years, John McAfee has been one of the most vocal advocates of cryptocurrencies. In 2017, however, he made a pledge that Bitcoin would rise to a value of over $500,000 per coin before the end of 2020. A figure that he revised to $1m. If it didn’t, he said (and I’m not joking) that he would eat his penis!

Well, 3 years later and if you were looking forward to another one of his amusing YouTube videos, then I’m afraid you’re probably set to be disappointed!

Eat my dick in 12 months?



A ruse to onboard new users. It worked.



Bitcoin was first. It’s an ancient technology. All know it.



Newer blockchains have privacy, smart contracts, distributed apps and more.



Bitcoin is our future?



Was the Model T the future of the automobile? — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) 5 January 2020

A Ruse or a Cover For Misguided Optimism

With Bitcoin currently floating at around $7,500 per coin, while it’s still entirely possible that it could achieve a $1m before the end of the year, it seems more than a little unlikely. I mean, it would have to increase in value by roughly $2,800 every single day to meet John McAfee’s rather ambitious estimate.

So, the bad news is that John McAfee isn’t going to eat his penis. I almost wish he’d change it to say that he would eat it if it did reach the million-dollar mark. I’ll go that far. I’ll eat my penis if Bitcoin reaches $1m (per coin) before the end of 2020! – In the grand scheme of things, I think I’m safe…

