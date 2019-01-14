Blizzard Remain Tight-Lipped Over WoW Classic

World of Warcraft Classic

In November 2017, Blizzard announced something that many people had been hotly requesting. Yes, a version of World of Warcraft based on the ‘classic’ vanilla game would be released. Since the announcement, however, the news surrounding the game seemed to dry up very quickly. In June 2018, Blizzard did, however, at least give us one piece of news. Specifically, that the vanilla version would run patch version 1.12 as it’s ‘base’.

In November 2018, we also had news that a WoW Classic Demo would be coming. While this initially saw only a limited release for Blizzcon members nothing further has been seen. On the whole, it’s not much news for a project that was announced 14 months ago.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, while Blizzard has briefly touched on the subject again, they are remaining tight-lipped about specifics.

WoW! That’s Being Secretive!

With the game expected to release this Summer, we would have expected to have a lot more details surrounding it. In a statement, however, Blizzard seems to imply that the final product is still very much in a fluid state.

“The development is definitely moving along but it’s a complicated process and I don’t have any specific details to share at this point. We know you’d like to have a Q&A and a variety of things answered, but we’d prefer to have concrete answers to give you guys or new information. I’m personally very opposed to doing a Q&A for the sake of doing it without saying anything new. For everyone’s sake that’s just the better choice when it comes to these types of things.” – Blizzard Community Manager

As I’ve often mentioned in the past, my only real question (or concern) is how accessing the game will work. Will this operate on a 1-time only purchase or will Blizzard make the blunder of the century by attaching it to their already dwindling subscription package? If it’s the latter, then this will be nothing short of a disaster as far as I’m concerned. I’m still critical of when Blizzard increased the price to £9.99 a month. As firmly believe that this directly led to the subscription downturn. Specifically, because it turned off many who were in it casually for 2-4 hours a week.

I hope WoW Classic will be a great game, but I suspect Blizzard might screw it up!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!