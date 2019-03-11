Captain Marvel Defies Expectations – Hauls in $455M Worldwide

Strong 3-Day Opening Despite Critical Reception

Disney and Marvel Studios continue their success with the arrival of Captain Marvel. The movie is the studio’s first female-led superhero movie and has been the target of review bombing weeks prior to launch.

This did not seem to do much to affect its box office success over the weekend. In fact, its audience score has gone up on iMDB to 7.1. Furthermore, the audience score on RottenTomatoes now sits at 58% from 33% prior to release.

Domestic box office figures see a $154 million US opening following a $39 million haul on Sunday. Together with the global box office results however, Captain Marvel is enjoying a $456 million debut (via BoxOffice Mojo).

How Does it Compare to Other Marvel Films?

Current projections expect it to reach $700M with crossing the $1B range still a possibility. That would put the movie among the ranks of Black Panther, Iron Man 3 and the Avengers films.

According to Deadline, Captain Marvel’s 3-day figure surpasses all three Thor films, both Guardians of the Galaxy as well as all of the Spider-man films.

This bodes well for Disney, who will have Avengers: Endgame releasing in April 26. Which is projected to out-earn all previous movies from Marvel Studios.