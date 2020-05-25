Cryorig Confirms LGA 115x Cooler Compatibility with LGA 1200

cryorig

Long prior to the release of the Intel Comet Lake-S platform, it was well rumored that any existing 115X compatible cooler would almost certainly work on the new LGA 1200 socket design. As such, it’s hardly any surprise that since the official launch, we’ve already seen a number of manufacturers confirm their position. These include:

Following an official announcement, however, we have another CPU cooler manufacturer confirming their position, and, this time around, it’s the turn of Cryorig!

cryorig

Cryorig Confirms LGA 1200 Compatibility

In a press release, Cryorig has confirmed that any of their coolers that currently offer 115X support will work on Intel’s latest platform without the need for any additional parts or kits.

“In response to the new Intel LGA 1200 socket, CRYORIG announces that LGA 1200 socket would be compatible with all existing LGA115x supported models.

The supported models include: A series liquid coolers, R1 Ultimate/Universal, C1, H5 Ultimate/Universal, H7 Series, M9I, M9 Plus, and C7 Series. As the mounting mechanism of LGA1200 is identical to LGA115x socket, users with LGA115x supported models would not require any extra upgrade kits.” – Cryorig

cryorig

What Do We Think?

With at least 4 manufacturers confirming their compatibility, it seems pretty clear that if you are planning on making the move to Intel Comet Lake-S any current 115X cooler should likely work without any difficulties. That being said though, if you haven’t seen any specific mention of the cooler you had in mind, it would probably be a good idea to contact the manufacturer for 100% confirmation.

You can, incidentally, check out Cryorig and their various (excellent) products via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

