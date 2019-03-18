EEC List Reveals MSI GeForce GTX 1650 GAMING X Incoming

GTX 1050 Replacement with 4GB Memory

The Eurasian Economic Commission’s website has been a good source of leaks lately. They have inadvertently revealed several upcoming motherboards from ASRock two months ago. Furthermore, they have even revealed ASUS GTX 1660 Ti 3GB variants last month.

Now, VideoCardz has spotted confirmation of an MSI GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card arriving soon. We can also see Gigabytes’ GTX 1650 line listed there with at least 12 SKUs.

What Kind of Performance Can Users Expect from the NVIDIA GTX 1650?

The NVIDIA GTX 1650 is based on the 16nm TU117 GPU. This will have 1024 CUDA cores and 4GB of GDDR5 on a 128-bit memory bus. More importantly, this card is expected to cross under the $200 mark with an MSRP of $179 USD. Technically, the GTX 1660 is available starting at $199, but most actually start at $219 or higher.

The specs show a massive change from the GTX 1660. Aside from going with the larger 16nm from 12nm, the cut down CUDA cores and slower GDDR5 memory will have significant impact on performance. It is also on a much narrower memory bus of 128-bit versus 192-bit. Expect this to be for medium to high settings on 1080p, offering improvement for the GTX 1050.