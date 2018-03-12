EKWB Launches RGB Full Cover Block for ROG Strix 1080 Ti

Full Cover RGB For ASUS ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Slovenian liquid cooling manufacturer EKWB is pushing through with a slew of full coverage RGB water block releases. So far this includes the NVIDIA Titan V, AMD Radeon RX Vega, NVIDIA Founder’s Edition cards, and the ASUS ROG Strix RX VEGA64. Now they are introducing another RGB water block for the ASUS ROG Strix family. This time it is specifically for the ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. ASUS created this video card with a custom PCB layout so it is incompatible with the reference Founder’s Edition block. Nonetheless, it features the same central inlet split-flow cooling engine design for the best possible cooling performance.

The block not only cools the GPU core, but also the essential VRM and memory areas. Each block is fully made of copper with nickel plating and polished neatly for optimal contact. The EK-FC1080 GTX Ti Strix RGB water block is also compatible with popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers since it features a classic 4-pin 12V RGB LED strip. That includes ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light and ASRock RGB LED.

How Much Does The EK-FC1080 GTX Ti Strix RGB Full Cover GPU Water Block Cost?

The EK-FC1080 GTX Ti Strix RGB block costs cost 149.95€, available through the EK Webshop or through their partner resellers. All prices include VAT. The EK-FC1080 GTX Ti Strix RGB water block is backward compatible with EK-FC1080 GTX Ti Strix Backplates. For users that own the altered version of the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti PCB (GPUs with serial numbers: HBYVCM064817 – HBYVCM999999, HCYVCM000001 – HCYVCM059975), there will be a new EK-FC1080 GTX Ti Strix Backplate Rev 2.0 available soon.

