EVGA Reveal Their GTX 16xx SUPER GPUs

Yesterday saw the launch of the new Nvidia GTX 1660 SUPER series of graphics cards. We loved them, check out reviews of them here, here and here! Of course, many brands launched their new cards yesterday, not just the ones we reviewed, including EVGA. They’ve given us details of both their new GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER and GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER graphics cards! They’re boosted version of the originals, which now also feature GDDR6 memory rather than GDDR5.

GTX SUPER

GeForce GTX SUPER Series graphics cards are powered by the NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture. Turing shaders enable awesome performance increases on today’s games. Get 1.4X power efficiency over the previous generation for a faster, cooler, and quieter gaming experience.

Hydro Dynamic Bearing Fans

First HDB fan on an NVIDIA graphics card optimizes airflow, increases cooling performance, and reduces fan noise by 15%, compared to more commonly-used sleeve-bearing fans on graphics cards. The special upraised ‘E’ pattern on the enlarged fan allows a further reduction in noise level by 4%.

Next-Gen Overclocking

With a brand new layout, completely new codebase, new features and more, the new EVGA Precision X1 software is faster, easier and better than ever.

Broadcast Your Gameplay

Get amazing performance and image quality while livestreaming to Twitch or YouTube. The 16 SUPER Series feature dedicated hardware encoders that deliver improved efficiency over prior-generation graphics cards and are optimized for Open Broadcaster Software (OBS).

EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER / GTX 1650 SUPER

The EVGA GeForce GTX SUPER Series delivers the best value and the best frame rates for 1080p gaming. The new EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER is up to 20% faster than the original GTX 1660 and up to 1.5X faster than the previous-generation GTX 1060 6 GB. The EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER performs up to 50% faster than the original GTX 1650 and up to 2X faster performance than the previous-generation GTX 1050. Built with Ultra-fast GDDR6 with over 50% more memory bandwidth for high-speed gaming, and premium features like a full metal backplate, it’s a supercharger for today’s most popular games.

SUPER Performance

When it comes to memory performance, memory type and memory speed make all the difference. With EVGA GeForce GTX 16 Series SUPER gaming cards, the memory type and speed are improved and so is the performance. Expect real-world performance improvements that you can feel!

EVGA + GRIP: Combat Racing

EVGA GeForce GTX 1660/1650 SUPER graphics cards qualify for the EVGA exclusive GRIP Promotion. Available for a limited time and while supplies last, purchase an EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER or 1650 SUPER and receive a copy of the game and an exclusive EVGA skin. Learn more about the promotion and GRIP here. For more information, visit this page.