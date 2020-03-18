Fractal Design Era mini-ITX Case Review

Fractal Design is one of the leading names when it comes to high-quality and high-performance PC components. Their define series has, uhm, defined the market for many years. The recent launch of the amazing Fractal Design Define 7 TG proved they really know what they’re doing. Now they’re back to tackle the mini-ITX market with a case designed for the enthusiast market.

I love Fractal Design mini-ITX cases, albeit they were mostly focused on the then-popular HTPC market. Such as the Node 202, Core 500, Node 304, or even the larger Node 605.

Fractal Design Era

With a new and funky aluminium design, modular and tool-free panels, and impressive hardware support, despite its compact size, the Era is certainly appealing. However, it’s going to have to go a long way to justify its lofty price tag for a case with no RGB or tempered glass in today’s market. Let’s jump in and take a look!

Features

Compact profile uniquely designed aluminium exterior available in five colours

Stylish top panel designed to match the case colour

Additional steel mesh top panel included for higher airflow

Versatile interior supporting professional-grade hardware

Small, flexible, and space-efficient with volume just over 16 litres

Supports dual-slot graphics cards up to 295 mm in length

Removable radiator bracket supporting a single 240 mm or dual 120 mm radiators

Two storage brackets, each capable of mounting a single 3.5” HDD or two 2.5” SSDs

Efficient chimney design optimizes airflow across five total fan positions

Pre-installed 80 mm Fractal Design SSR3 fan exhausts heat silently and effectively

Supports SFX or ATX PSUs up to 200 mm in length via innovative interchangeable and adjustable brackets

Magnetic top panel and tool-less latching side panels for easy access

Easy-to-clean, high airflow nylon filters on the top, sides and base

USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C with support for fast charging and speeds up to 10Gbps

What Fractal Design Had to Say

With Era, our ambition was to create the perfect Mini-ITX case – a compact

chassis free from the excessive restrictions traditionally associated with small form factor systems. The result is a unique and elegantly understated feat of both design and technical engineering. Era’s aluminium exterior comes in a variety of shades to pair with top inserts ranging from premium wood to tempered glass, letting it stand out or blend into any environment. Despite a modest 16 litre footprint, it readily accommodates dual-slot GPUs, AIO water cooling units up to 240 mm, high-end processors and up to four storage devices, all thanks in part to an innovative flexible PSU mounting system. Optimal airflow and component cooling are ensured through its efficient chimney design. Compact, sophisticated and stylish, Era redefines small form factor with an exceptional design that embraces the power and functionality of professional-grade hardware.

Specifications