G.Skill Introduces the Trident Z Neo DDR4 for AMD Ryzen 3000

AMD‘s Ryzen 3000 platform is now official, and with it comes a faster standard of memory. Whereas the first generation Ryzen only topped out at 3200MHz, this new 3rd generation platform can handle much higher speeds. Which is why memory expert G.Skill is introducing a new Trident Z variant specifically optimized for Ryzen 3000.

They are calling this new DDR4 series the G.Skill Trident Z Neo. It is available in frequencies starting at 2666MHz up to 3600MHz.

Furthermore, according to G.Skill, they have successfully overclocked a Trident-Z Neo module to run at 5774MHz. Which is the fastest yet on an AMD platform. This was done through an MSI MEG X570 Godlike motherboard and of course, under LN2 cooling.

What G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4 Kit Options are Available?

Users have four frequency settings to choose from: 2666, 3000, 3200 and 3600 MHz. Between them, there are 9 total CL timing variants available. Some of which are available in 8GBx2, 8GBx4, 16GBx2 and 16GBx4 sets.

Does This Have RGB LED?

Just like the regular Trident Z, the Trident Z Neo has an RGB LED top. This is completely wireless and draws power through the DIMM slots.

How Much are These DDR4 Modules?

G.Skill did not reveal any official pricing information at this time. However, expect it to be similarly priced to the rest of their regular Trident Z series.

