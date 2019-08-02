Ghostbusters Game Remaster To Release This October

It has been 10 years since the last (proper) Ghostbusters game was released and, if you never played it, put simply it was massively better than you might have expected. Featuring the original cast members and a script reportedly worked on by Harold Ramis and Dan Ackroyd, many considered this to be the third film that never happens. Well, at least until a 3rd film was actually announced earlier this year!

Last May, however, rumours were abounding that a planned remaster of the 2009 Ghostbusters game was underway. Something that they (thankfully) didn’t keep up waiting long over as it was confirmed before the end of the month!

So, what’s the latest news? Well, following a post of the games official Twitter channel, we finally have a confirmed release date!

It's official – Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered releases on October 4th, 2019! Check out the first look into gameplay here! https://t.co/zMK4ZXerlz #JoinTheGhostbusters pic.twitter.com/AfWxa1zgaK — Ghostbusters (@PlayGBremaster) August 1, 2019

Ghostbusters Remastered To Arrive This October!

While we are seeing a lot of games get the ‘remaster’ treatment recently, nobody was expecting this one. I will, however, happily take this as a contender for my ‘pleasantly surprising’ release of the year. Perhaps sharing the title with the FF8 Remaster.

With it set to release on October 4th for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, however, if you missed this the first time around, you can try it again in all its remastered glory!

A Note To PC Users

For those of you who plan to play this on PC, there might be something of a small fly in the ointment. Perhaps not. It all depends on what your opinion is of the Epic Games Store.

If you hadn’t guessed already, however, this is going to be a timed exclusive on the Epic platform. While it is still expected to (eventually) release on Steam, you may have to wait at least 6 months before it arrives on that platform.

Personally, however, I’m already preparing to grab my proton back on October 4th and, frankly, so should you too! Bustin’ makes me feel good!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this release? – Let us know in the comments!