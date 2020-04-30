Gigabyte AORUS Z490 Motherboard Preview

The launch of the new Intel 10th Gen desktop processors is almost upon us, and as with most Intel CPU launches, that means a new socket and chipset is on the way too! We’ve got three of the best and brightest motherboards from Gigabyte and more specifically from their leading enthusiast brand name AORUS. These look set to be popular choices for the enthusiast market, offering up improved hardware, performance and style for those upgrading their PC in 2020, or even building a new one. We’ve been big fans of AORUS over the last few years, so I’ve high expectations to see them up their game once again.

Gigabyte AORUS Z490 Motherboards

We’ve got three motherboards at our disposal today, the Z490 AORUS Master, the Z390 AORUS Pro AX and the mighty Z390 AORUS XTREME. Of course, we can’t show you any performance figures right now, as the CPUs are still pending release. What we can show you is a quick overview of the design, VRM, features, ports, and stuff like that, and there’s plenty of it all! Andy will walk you throw in the video below, or you can move onto the next few pages for some close-up images and my breakdown of it all.

Video Overview

CPUs

Of course, it’s not just about motherboards, as these will be launching to compliment the upcoming Intel Comet Lake-S desktop CPUs. That means we’ve got a new LGA 1200 socket on these motherboards to accommodate them. New CPUs from Intel pretty much always means a new socket these days, but we’re hoping to see plenty of attractive features for motherboard makers to make it an exciting prospect for those looking to upgrade their system, or even build a new one. The CPUs have leaked more than something built by British Layland. Check out the leaked prices and specifications here. However, all of these motherboards should be available with all the new CPUs, from the budget G-5900 right up to the flagship i9-10900K/KF.

