Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC Pro (3 Fan) GPU Images Leak

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, if you’ve been keeping up with the recent Nvidia news, while there is certainly a small mountain of evidence confirming the 3060 Ti, Team Green’s management has still yet to formally reveal this new GPU. In other words, technically speaking, it doesn’t officially exist… At least not yet. – As above though, over the last few weeks we’ve seen more than enough to know that a launch has to be just around the corner. I mean, we’ve even seen reported specifications for the GPU!

Well, if you did need more confirmation of this, following a report via Videocardz, rendered images of the Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC Pro have leaked online!

Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC Pro

We should note, for the sake of clarity, that this isn’t the first leak we have seen of a Gigabyte 3060 Ti graphics card. For example, only last last week rendered images of the Gigabyte 3060 Ti EAGLE OC also crept out the door.

So, what makes this GPU so different? – Well, unlike the prior leak, the images here show a triple-fan design. Something that many people were unsure was going to happen with this particular model. Make no bones about it though, the 3060 Ti is now practically nailed-down to have both dual and triple fan custom GPU configurations!

The images released do seem to confirm that there is a logic behind this design with the graphics card featuring three individual (sort of) heatsinks set roughly directly below each fan. As such, in terms of cooling performance, this has all the potential to through out some nice low temperature figures.

When Are They Launching?

It was originally believed that Nvidia would launch the 3060 Ti on November 17th. It seems, however, that the best evidence to date now points towards a December 2nd release date. With this undoubtedly representing an excellent mid-tier option for gamers on relatively restricted budgets, however, as per the rest of the current Nvidia 30XX range, we can likely expect to see this GPU being exceptionally popular! Well, pending the release of some benchmarking figures!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!