Grand Theft Auto V Mod Allows You to Play as Magneto

/ 4 hours ago

Another Grand Theft Auto V mod joins the fold.

Mods for Grand Theft Auto V are plentiful, and it’s probably safe to say that we lost count by now. Definitely one of the most popular games in the world, GTA V is a modder’s dream come true, as its assets can be modified extensively in order to alter both the gameplay and the graphics. The modder’s imagination is pretty much the limit, and there have been some crazy releases across the years. Graphics mods aside, you can always play as Iron Man, The Flash, and you can even add a Nanosuit to your main character. Now, JulioNIB has just released one of his most successful mods to date.

We’re talking about the Magneto mod, which enables all of the famous Marvel character’s superpowers.

So what can you do as Magneto in GTA V?

grand theft auto V

Well, you can fly, create a shield made out of bullets, perform melee attacks, and manipulate your environment. You can pull out lampposts and wind turbines, create tornadoes out of cars, and even grab a plane out of the sky. You can also pull guns from your enemy NPCs, which sounds pretty fun. If you would like to give this GTA V script mod a try, just head over to the modder’s own website and follow his specific instructions.

Oh, and do let us know if it’s really as fun as it looks.

Topics: ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja