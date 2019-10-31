Intel Officially Unveils the Core i9-9900KS & Prices

Earlier this year, it seemed likely that Intel was going to push forward a processor release before the end of 2019 in something of a response to the success seen from the 3rd-generation AMD Ryzen CPUs. It eventually turned out that this was going to be the i9-9900KS.

As the name would suggest, this was essentially a refresh of their existing high-end desktop processor, but with one key difference. Namely, that it would be the first processor to feature 8-cores all capable of running at 5GHz.

With them set to be formally announced this month, while Intel may have left it late, in a report via Videocardz the Intel Core i9-9900KS is officially unveiled!

Intel Core i9-9900KS

Early indications are suggesting that this is a really solid release and Intel has fulfilled their remit of just inching out that gaming gap between themselves and AMD.

Perhaps most surprisingly, however, based on earlier indications as to the price, it seems that these are releasing at a lower than expected MSRP of $513. Albeit, you can expect that to be a little higher when they hit retail shelves in the next week.

What Do We Think?

One of the main criticisms (or concerns) was that this release was something of a knee-jerk panic product from Intel. As above, it’s hard to ignore the effect and impact that Ryzen has had this year, albeit Intel is very keen to play this down!

Despite these concerns, however, it’s hard to deny that the i9-9900KS is a great release! Will it be enough to sway some people potentially heading to AMD though? Well, I guess the next market share quarterly figures will answer that question!

What do you think? Do you like the Intel i9-9900KS? Do you think it will affect any potential AMD Ryzen sales? – Let us know in the comments!